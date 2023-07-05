LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the New York State Police, two people died after a Tesla driving at a high rate of speed crashed into a house in Livingston on Thursday. Peter Lasher, 81, was found deceased inside the home, and police currently cannot positively identify the driver, who also perished.

Around 1:00 a.m., troopers responded to a home in Livingston for a structure fire with two reported occupants. Police say one was able to escape the flames before first responders arrived and was later taken to Albany Medical Center. The second, Peter Lasher, was found dead inside the residence.

As firefighters extinguished the flames, a car which struck the house was found with a single occupant. An initial investigation of the crash showed a 2022 Tesla Model X was driving fast southbound on State Route 9 and left the roadway.

Per police, the car struck a tree and then the home before causing the fire. The driver, as mentioned, was found deceased but cannot be positively identified at this time.

Police are still investigating the crash and will provide updates as they become available.