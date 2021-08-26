2 charged with attempted murder over 2017-2018 shootings in Hudson

James Hargrove (L) and DiQuann Powell (R) mugshots (Hudson police department)

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Hudson Police Department, two local men were arraigned in separate sealed incidents that are not directly connected. Instead, they were part of series of violence between rival groups over an eight-month period from 2017 and 2018. Both Diquann “Dada” Powell, 25, and James “Seven” Hargrove, 29, were charged with attempted murder.

Hudson police reportedly arrested Hargrove after a four-year investigation into a shooting on State Street on August 13, 2017. Police say that he and an accomplice—Kevron Lee, who was arraigned on August 20—shot three people. “These two defendants opened fired on a crowded porch at night, putting many people in danger, including two innocent children, who were shot in the legs,” said Paul Czajka, the Columbia County District Attorney.

A Columbia County grand jury formally charged Hargrove with:

  • Six counts of second-degree attempted murder
  • Two counts of second-degree assault
  • Six counts of first-degree reckless endangerment

Powell’s arrest stemmed from a shooting on January 22, 2018, when witnesses reported several shots near Third Street in Hudson. “Although no one was injured, this was a potentially dangerous incident in which shots were fired in a densely populated area, which could have had disastrous consequences to our citizens,” said Hudson Police Chief Edward Moore. “We are grateful for the public’s assistance in this investigation.”

The grand jury charged Powell with:

  • Second-degree attempted murder with a gun
  • Reckless endangerment

Powell is also facing separate charges over the death of a New York City man in August 2017. In that case, his charges are second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, and attempted robbery. He’s also currently doing time at Coxsackie Correctional Facility on an unrelated assault charge out of Albany.

