COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two more Capital Region towns have been certified as Climate Smart Communities. Austerlitz and Germantown, both located in Columbia County, have earned the bronze certification.

New York State’s Climate Smart Communities program gives support to municipalities that have pledged to mitigate and adapt to climate change. Currently, there are 356 communities registered for the program, but only 90 are certified.

“DEC applauds the work of these 10 communities taking local action to help address the threat of climate change and bolster our climate leadership under Governor Kathy Hochul,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “We look forward to working with our Climate Smart Communities and other local leaders incorporating clean energy, climate resiliency, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, among other actions, in policies and plans that benefit local residents, create green jobs, and help build a stronger, more resilient New York State.”

To be certified, a community must establish an active climate change task force that includes residents and municipal representatives. Most certified communities complete greenhouse gas inventories that estimate emissions and help local leaders identify how to help New York meet its greenhouse gas reduction goals.

Austerlitz and Germantown also participate in the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority Clean Energy Communities program. The program helps local governments implement clean energy actions and save on energy costs.

In the Capital Region, there are around 20 certified Climate Smart Communities. These include Albany, Queensbury, Schenectady, and Watervliet.