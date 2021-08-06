11 arrested in connection to recent violence in Hudson

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Law enforcement arrested nearly a dozen gang members after a long-term investigation in Columbia County.

The investigation surrounded the Men of Business gang. Police said gang members have been involved in crime in the city of Hudson, including attempted murder and possession of controlled substances.

Eleven people were arrested after search warrants were executed Friday:

Larell Roberts, 29, Hudson, with Attempted Murder 2 nd degree, class B Felony; Conspiracy 2 nd degree, class A felony

Kevron Lee, 28, Columbiaville, with Attempted Murder 2nd degree, Conspiracy 2nd degree, Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, a class B felony; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree, a class E felony

Bruce Pigford, 30, Greenport with Attempted Murder 2nd degree, Conspiracy 2nd degree

Joshua Wallace, 20, Hudson, with Attempted Murder 2nd degree, Conspiracy 2nd degree

Javone Coleman, 23, Hudson, with Attempted Murder 2nd degree, Conspiracy 2nd degree

Maurice Smith, 38, Hudson, with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree

Anthony Price-Baynes, 27, Hudson, with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd, class B felony; Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree

Kyjuan Hotaling, 18, Hudson, with Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd degree (intent to sell), Criminal Possession 3rd degree

Khalid Lord, 38, Claverack, with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree

Kimberly Longe, 28, Hudson, with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd, Criminal Possession 3rd degree

Alexander Hall, 28, Hudson, with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, Obstruction of Governmental Administration, class A misdemeanor; Criminal Tampering, class D felony.

Five of those arrested were charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree after gun violence in Hudson on April 29 and July 30.

State Police, Hudson Police and the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office were also assisted by the Albany Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated.