1 shot, 1 arrested following Columbia County altercation

LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department is reporting a shooting and arrest in Livingston.

They say that at about 12:40 a.m, very early on Friday, deputies were dispatched for a 911 report of a subject with a gunshot wound on County Route 8. Arriving patrols said the individual—whose injury seemed to be non-life-threatening—was transported to Albany Medical Center for treatment and later released.

The Sheriff’s Office says its investigators on the scene learned that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two men who knew one another. Their investigation ultimately pointed to Richard Coons, 28, of Livingston. Police say they arrested him and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

Coons was charged with:

First-degree assault with a weapon

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree reckless endangerment

These felony charges could be worth as much as 47 years with convictions, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

Columbia County Sheriff David Bartlett says this appears to be an isolated incident, and that there is no call for public

alarm. “I am glad our patrol was in the area when this occurred. There is no doubt in my mind that their quick

response helped lead to rapid first aid to the victim and a quick apprehension of the defendant,” he said.