CANAAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A fatal crash occurred early Friday morning on Route 295 in Caanan. Two people were hurt and one person died. Police have released the name of the woman who died. Paula R. Buxbaum, age 58, of North Adams, Mass., was killed in the crash.

Two others were injured in the crash, a 51-year-old and a 17-year-old were treated for minor injuries. State Police continue to investigate the crash but believe it was accidental.