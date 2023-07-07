GALLATIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person has died after a UTV crash in Columbia County. New York State Police named Marlene VonHagen, 61, of Pleasantville, as the person who was killed.

The crash took place on Crock Road in Gallatin on July 1 around 2:20 p.m., said police. Troopers and Good Samaritans at the scene lifted the UTV off of the two passengers who were pinned underneath.

Both passengers were transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital. The driver of the UTV was uninjured, said police. However, VonHagen was in critical condition and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.