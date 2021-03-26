Columbia County woman arrested for rape and child endangerment

News
Posted: / Updated:

STOCKPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Stockport woman has been arrested for rape, child endangerment, and falsely reporting an incident, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has said. The Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Dawn Budelman reported a male had entered her residence and forcibly raped her on February 28.

However, officials claim an extensive investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit – which included multiple interviews, collection of evidence and an examination at Columbia Memorial Hospital – concluded that a forcible rape did not occur.

Instead, Columbia County Sheriffs allege Budelman had consented to a sexual act with a minor male under the age of 17.

Budelman is facing the following charges:

  • Third degree rape (engaging in sexual intercourse with a person who is less than 17 years old)
  • Endangering the welfare of a child
  • Third degree falsely reporting an incident
  • Making a punishable false written statement

The 59-year-old was arrested on March 25 and arraigned, She was released on her own recognizance due to return to Court on May 3, 2021.

Anyone with further information in reference to this crime is urged to contact Senior Investigator Mark Dunspaugh at 518-828-3344.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire