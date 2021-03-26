Columbia County woman arrested for rape and child endangerment

STOCKPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Stockport woman has been arrested for rape, child endangerment, and falsely reporting an incident, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has said. The Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Dawn Budelman reported a male had entered her residence and forcibly raped her on February 28.

However, officials claim an extensive investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit – which included multiple interviews, collection of evidence and an examination at Columbia Memorial Hospital – concluded that a forcible rape did not occur.

Instead, Columbia County Sheriffs allege Budelman had consented to a sexual act with a minor male under the age of 17.

Budelman is facing the following charges:

Third degree rape (engaging in sexual intercourse with a person who is less than 17 years old)

Endangering the welfare of a child

Third degree falsely reporting an incident

Making a punishable false written statement

The 59-year-old was arrested on March 25 and arraigned, She was released on her own recognizance due to return to Court on May 3, 2021.

Anyone with further information in reference to this crime is urged to contact Senior Investigator Mark Dunspaugh at 518-828-3344.