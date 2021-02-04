Columbia County vaccinating grocery store employees

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–This week, the Columbia County Health Department received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine to start vaccinating front line grocery store employees. Jack Mabb said Thursday at an immunization POD that was not enough.

“We are going to need more vaccine,” said Mabb.”We really specifically told the managers of the supermarkets we want folks who are front line clerks. These are the people on the front line day after day.”

One of those workers who signed up was Martin Chavez, a cashier with two years of experience. He became concerned about his family while working in a COVID environment.

“At first I wasn’t really concerned,” said Chavez. “Then I started to see the numbers go up.”

Chavez and other cashiers are on the front line every day, and because of that Chavez was pleased he was able to sign up for the vaccine. He encouraged others to get the shot if they could.

Nabal Camacho is an associate cook at Hawthorne Valley in Ghent. As a cook, he prepares food for customers and brings it to their tables. As an essential worker, he signed up when he found out that he was eligible.

“I just feel like this is something I should do,” said Camacho. “This is the culmination of many people’s research, and I trust everyone’s expert opinion.”

“When I walk around some of these supermarkets,” said Mabb, “That’s where I see more people with their masks down, and these workers are exposed to those people.”

Mabb hopes to get another 100 doses next week so the county can finish with supermarket employees and start vaccinating teachers.