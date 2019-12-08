Columbia County Sheriff’s Office seeking assistance in locating missing Elizaville man

ELIZAVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating 29-year-old William Amato of Elizaville.

Police say they were contacted on December 5 around 5:30 p.m. by the owner of the Dutch Hollow Farm located on Running Creek Road in the town of Stuyvesant to report a suspicious car parked behind on the cow barns. The car was a red Honda Civic with North Carolina plates registered to William Amato.

Deputy Sheriff’s investigated the call and found the car at the barn around 7:30 p.m. on December 5. Police say the person who reported the incident believed that it was a hunter parked on his property. Police checked the barns and surrounding property for Amato, but were unsuccessful in locating him.

The Sheriff’s Office later received a report from a family member of Amato that he was missing and was last seen on December 4 around 7:30 p.m. The family member told police that Amato had told them he was going to be gone for about 2 hours and never came home. Amato is currently living in Elizaville, but also lives in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Officials then sent out a regional missing person alert.

Deputies continued with the investigation contacting and interviewing additional family members and friends who told police they did not see or hear from Amato after December 4. Police tried pinging his cell phone for a GPS location but were unsuccessful due to the phone either being turned off or out of battery.

Sheriff’s Deputies and investigators continued the search on December 6 with the help of K-9 units to search a larger area around the farm, but were unable to locate Amato.

Police say Amato is described as approximately 6, 1″, 180 pounds, and has brown hair.

Anyone with information about Amato is asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (518)-828-3344.