Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrests third in trio accused of stealing from local box stores

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, the third and final arrest for a trio that was reportedly stealing from local box stores.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received the initial call on January 24 from a local box store in the Town of Greenport where someone left the store without paying. Police say the first Deputy on scene found that there were multiple people who appeared to be working together to steal items from the store.

Police say the Deputy was able to get a description of the car as well as which way they went, alerting other patrols in the area. The suspect’s car was a 2016 Porsche Cayenne which was found on SR 9G in Greenport which reportedly contained the proceeds of several larcenies as well as three people inside.

Following a lengthy investigation, search warrants, arrest warrants, and many hours of reviewing surveillance video, police arrested:

Billy Joe Dart, 33, of Hudson on March 26, in Greenport on a warrant issued by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Bernard Brown, 38, of New York City on February 26 who turned himself into the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Doris, 43, of Kingston on March 20 on a warrant issued by the Kingston Police Department.

Each were charged with the following:

Grand Larceny 4th degree- class E Felony

Conspiracy 5th degree- class A Misdemeanor. All subjects were released on their own

All three were released on their own recognizance to return to court at a later date.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was helped by Kingston City PD in catching one of the suspects.

“The patrols and investigators worked hard on this case. The responding Deputies did a

great job in communicating with each other to locate the vehicle shortly after the larceny,”

said Sheriff David Bartlett. “The investigators also did a thorough job in making sure that

everything was recovered and a solid case was being presented to the prosecutor’s

office, I’m proud of the work the men and women of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

did on this case and the work they do every day.”