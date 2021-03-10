Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrests healthcare worker for reportedly endangering a patient

GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michelana Howard, 23, of Hudson for Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent Person, a class E Felony. Officials say the investigation began in October 2020 when Deputy Sheriff Ryen Boehme received a complaint from an area nursing home reporting the improper behavior of an employee.

The Sheriff’s Office then brought in the The Special Victims Unit to help with the investigation. Charges for Endangering the Welfare of an Incompetent person were drafted based on actions of Howard. She was reportedly given multiple opportunities to turn herself in, which she did not take.

The Sheriff’s Office then posted a wanted poster on its Facebook page in order to solicit help from the public in regards to Howard’s whereabouts.

“We received several calls and tips from the public based on our Facebook Post,” said Sheriff Bartlett.

Officials say as a result, Howard then turned herself into the Sheriff’s Office on March 8 at 10:14 a.m. She was processed by Deputy Steven Rose and brought to Ghent Town Court where she was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.

Howard is reportedly due to return to Ghent Town Court at a later date to address her charges. The case was handled by Deputy Ryen Boehme and he was assisted, by Senior Investigator Mark Dunspaugh of the Special Victims Unit.

“I believe the posting is directly responsible for Howard turning herself in. I am grateful for the

community assistance in getting her to come in. The elderly are a vulnerable population in our

society and deserve better. I commend the health care worker that brought this case to light, so that

this type of behavior could be dealt with appropriately. The members of the Sheriff’s Office that

investigated this case did a thorough job, I am pleased with their work.” stated Sheriff Bartlett.