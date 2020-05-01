Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announces retirement of K-9 Kira

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sheriff David Bartlett of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced after 10 years of service, K-9 Kira will be retiring from the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says K-9 Kira is a female German Shepherd from East Slovakia who was acquired through a grant from the NYS Department of Homeland Security in 2010. Since joining the Sheriff’s Office, Kira received specialized training in explosives detection, patrol, and tracking.

Columbia Co. Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Travis VanAlstyne was Kira’s handler and partner. During her career, she is said to have tracked many missing and wanted persons, performed several explosive sweeps, and helped other agencies across New York State and Massachusetts.

K-9 Kira also reportedly took part in many community events and demonstrations throughout the count to help educate the public on what the role of a K-9 is in law enforcement.

Sheriff Bartlett reports that K-9 Kira will be living with her family in retirement.

LATEST STORIES