Columbia County Sheriff’s Department investigating rollover car accident

HILLSDALE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a one car rollover that sent one woman to the hospital. The crash happened Saturday morning on County Route 21.

Doris Lindbergh, 70, of Hillsdale was traveling eastbound on County Route 21, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Department. Officers say Lindbergh struck a ditch off the south side of the roadway which caused the vehicle to overturn and land on its roof.

She was transported to Fairview Hospital in Massachusetts by Greenport Rescue Squad for head and chest pain.

The crash remains under investigation.

