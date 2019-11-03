Columbia County Sheriffs Department investigating death in Clermont

CLERMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Sheriffs Department is investigating the death of a man which occurred overnight on Sunday.

Columbia County Sheriff David Bartlett said officers received a call from Columbia County 911 at about 1 a.m. of a man injured on the front lawn of a home on the 100 block of Pleasantvale Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a man on the lawn with severe injuries to his chest area and he ultimately died, Bartlett said.

A suspect has been taken into custody and police say there is no danger to the public.

NEWS10 will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

