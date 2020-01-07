Columbia County Sheriff on bail reform: “They should have talked to all the different partners involved”

HUDSON, N.Y.(NEWS10) — Columbia County Sheriff David Bartlett said Tuesday that he has an inmate at his jail that wants to stay. Bartlett says they want to stay for the remaining time on their sentence to take advantage of the programs his jail has to offer.

Sheriff Bartlett talks with Sargents Dallas and Huyck from his jail unit.

The Columbia County Jail has only lost 10 or so inmates due to bail reform, the Sheriff says.

The jail still has over 50 inmates and Sheriff Bartlett says most are in his jail for crimes related to some form of addiction. The inmates can get the help they need, with the recovery pod and Vivitrol programs, the Sheriff explained.