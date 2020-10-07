Columbia County sheriff deputy, 3 others charged in Kinderhook assault

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County Deputy Sheriff Kelly Rosenstrach, her husband, an IRS agent and a contractor were arrested for gang assault on Wednesday in Columbia County Court. All four people are accused of allegedly assaulting a man at a July 4 party.

Deputy Rosenstrach, 32; her husband, Alex Rosenstrach, 37, a gym owner of Club Life Health and Fitness; Cory Gaylord, 31, operator of Gaylord Contracting; and Bryan Haag, 37, IRS Agent, all appeared in court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty.

All four defendants are accused of acting together to attack and restrain Columbia County mechanic Harold Handy, III.

Columbia County Court Judge Richard Koweek indicted each of them on felony counts of second-degree gang assault and unlawful imprisonment in the first-degree. All four Columbia County residents face more charges.

The charges stem from a July 4 party that was held at the Rosenstrach’s home on County Route 21. Police said they found Handy severely beaten, and he was taken to Albany Medical Center.

Kelly Rosenstrach’s attorney Robert Williams said she should not be facing these charges.

“My client is a well respected member of the community and as well at the sheriff’s department. With the level of charges that have been brought here, she will continue to vigorously defend this matter,” said Robert Williams.

All defendants are claiming that the victim started the incident.

“My client responded as any human being would. He protected himself in the face of an attack. It’s very straight forward, it’s very simple, and we shouldn’t be here. Haag looks forward to defending himself in court,” said Bryan Haag’s attorney Paul DerOhannesian.

Back in July, Columbia County Sheriff David Barlett released the case to New York State Police.

Sheriff Barlett issued a statement on Wednesday saying now that the arrests have been made, he has the utmost confidence in District Attorney Paul Czajka and his office to prosecute these individuals.

“Deputy Kelly Rosenstrach has now been suspended without pay, effective immediately,” said Barlett. “I have been, and am still unable to comment about the specifics of this incident because of the ongoing criminal case, and the personnel matter involving the off-duty Deputy Sheriff.”

An order of protection was issued for Handy.

The next court date is set to be held virtually on October 23.

LATEST STORIES