Columbia County set to offer drive-up testing Friday

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–On Friday people will come to Columbia Greene Community College to be tested for the coronavirus. According to Jack Mabb, Director of Public Health for the county testing is limited to just 100 tests, do to the Wadsworth Center running tests from area nursing homes.

Director Mabb is looking to find a private testing facility to do more testing and hopes that by next week they will be able to test more than the 100 being tested this Friday.

On Friday the Columbia County Health Department will be offering drive-up testing by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Columbia Greene Community College.

To be tested you will need to be a resident of the county and make an appointment according to Director Mabb. There are two ways to do this, first is to go to the Columbia County Health Department website. The second is to call the Health Department at (518) 828-3358 and speak with the receptionist. People will get a call for an appointment time after submitting either through the website or by calling. Mabb says you must come at your appointed time or you will be asked to return later.

As of Tuesday afternoon about 50 people had signed up to be tested.

Most test kits the county has received have been given to Columbia Memorial Hospital or local nursing homes.

The county has received over $30,000 in donations according to Mabb to purchase test kits from private vendors. He says that they have received the first 1,000 and are now ready to offer more flexible testing like they are doing on Friday.

Catholic Charities will be on hand Friday handing out three days of food for those being tested.

Once tested according to Mabb, residents will have to quarantine until they get their results back. Catholic Charities will be helping out at the testing site at Columbia Greene Community College by giving away three days of food to those getting tested. Mabb says they will put the food right in the trunk so people won't have to leave their car.

