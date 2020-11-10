Columbia County seeing coronavirus spike in community

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—According to the Columbia County Department of Health, there has been a spike in coronavirus cases since November 3. Unlike previous spikes that were centered around nursing and assisted living facilities, this time it is community-based.

“We are seeing a pretty dramatic spike, and it’s not nursing home related,” Director of Health for Columbia County Jack Mabb said Tuesday. “The day after the election, we had the most we ever had at 22.”

Mabb cited examples of how the virus is being spread in the county, from one woman who had lost her sense of taste and smell to a group of friends planning a hunting trip to Ohio.

Two days after losing her taste and smell, the woman had a pumpkin carving event at her home. Mabb said four or five people tested positive after attending.

The young men planning a hunting trip sat around at a table drinking and eating pizza with no masks on. A couple of days after the meeting, some of the young men went to be tested. The director said three out of five were positive.

With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, Mabb is very concerned about large gatherings. He said this is an extraordinary year and that the holidays will need to be celebrated differently.

“You have to think it through. You can’t do things the way you did in years past,” Mabb said Tuesday. “You have to think it through and ask how I can keep my family safe. You need to limit the gathering to the people you see most regularly; your so-called bubble.”

Mabb said no one would wear a mask at dinner or in the living room, and he understands that, but people need to spend some time thinking about ways to plan around the coronavirus.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES