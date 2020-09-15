Columbia County schools will have a contact tracer working just for them

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—According to Columbia County Health Director Jack Mabb, the New York State Association of County Health Officials (NYSACHO) offered to provide contact tracers in counties across the state. A contact tracer for schools in each county would mean that the health departments could keep track of students who test positive or those exposed to the coronavirus in a much faster capacity.

Mabb and his staff worried over how quickly the schools could become overwhelmed with the spread of the coronavirus.

“This is a welcomed help,” Mabb said Tuesday. “And having someone dedicated to the schools’ tracing is a real plus for local health departments.”

The Columbia County Health Department was happy to apply for a contact tracer for county schools.

Columbia County submitted a retired nurse with contact tracing training’s resume who worked as a school nurse for decades to fill the position. It is not known at this time if that person will be appointed.

This is a guaranteed one year position working for the state, according to Mabb. There is no timeline yet to when the job will be filled, and he hopes their candidate get the position.

