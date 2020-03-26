Columbia County schools gear up for child care for essential workers

RHINEBECK, N.Y.(NEWS10)–In Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order No. 202.4 on March 7, 2020, school systems were directed to “. . . develop a plan for alternative instructional options, distribution and availability of meals, and child care, with an emphasis on serving children of parents in the health care profession or first responders who are critical to the response effort . . . “

Columbia County schools are moving forward with plans to make child care available at schools across the county.

Susan Brown, superintendent of the Germantown Central School District, says they are ready to go Monday, March 30. She would like to direct parents to their website, where there is posted information about the offered child care. Brown also says that all school districts are required to offer child care to health care workers and first responders, per the Governor’s order.

The Germantown Central School District is partnering with the Germantown Afterschool Program to provide child care for essential works starting March 30.



The Germantown AfterSchool Program is partnering with the school district to bring child care to essential works. Essential workers are people in the medical field or first responders.

Other Columbia County school districts have a link on their websites also and are listed below.

Germantown Central School District

Hudson City School District

Ichabod Crane Central School District

New Lebanon Central School District

Taconic Hills Central School District

