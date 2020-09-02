GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Hawthorne Valley Waldorf School are opening their gates instead of their doors after transforming their grounds for in-person learning. The K-12 school has equipped yurts, tents and even greenhouses to function as classrooms so students can return safely.
Safety has come first and foremost in the school’s reopening plans. Through a combination of daily electronic self-assessment forms, temperature checks, mask wearing, physical distancing, hand washing, and enhanced cleaning of facilities, they hope to have an uninterrupted school year.
After surveying our parent community, and our staff, we knew it was essential that outdoor classroom spaces be made available.
We have been focused on creating a plan that allows for in-person learning in a way that is as safe and healthy as possible with a pandemic still in progress. We are fortunate to have a campus that includes a 900-acre farm so space is a commodity that’s certainly available to us.”Karin Almquist
HVS School Director
Outdoor learning is not new for HVS as students normally spend at least a portion of their day in the fields, forests, and farmscape that comprise the Hawthorne Valley Association campus.
Connection to the natural world has always been an essential aspect of the HVS curriculum, and is a core philosophy of Waldorf education.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Smoke from California wildfires stretches all the way to Hawaii
- Columbia County school opens early for in-person learning
- Man pleads guilty in sexual battery of local TV reporter during live report
- US Senate Republicans and Democrats look toward next step with House postal service bill
- Missing girl, 6, from California found safe in Buffalo after ‘Live PD’ viewer tip