Columbia County reports new coronavirus death in Sunday update

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County sadly reports that another resident has passed away due to the coronavirus, adding up to 14 total deaths.
Columbia County counts 217 total positive cases since the outbreak began. Of those, 98 have recovered.
Twelve of the positive cases are hospitalized, with five of those in intensive care.
The County has completed 1,529 tests on residents. Currently, 175 individuals are under mandatory and precautionary quarantines.
