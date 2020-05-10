Columbia County reports one new coronavirus death in Saturday update

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County is reporting that a 19th resident has passed away from COVID-19.

The county also reports 320 positive cases of the coronavirus since the outbreak began, with 125 of those individuals having recovered.

Seven of the positive cases are hospitalized, and two of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Across Columbia County, 198 people are quarantined. In total, health officials have performed 2,083 tests on county residents.

