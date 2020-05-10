Columbia County reports one new coronavirus death in Saturday update

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County is reporting that a 19th resident has passed away from COVID-19.
The county also reports 320 positive cases of the coronavirus since the outbreak began, with 125 of those individuals having recovered.
Seven of the positive cases are hospitalized, and two of those hospitalized are in the ICU.
Across Columbia County, 198 people are quarantined. In total, health officials have performed 2,083 tests on county residents.
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
LATEST STORIES
- Surfer killed in shark attack at Northern California beach
- California to send all voters mail-in ballots for November election
- Pennsylvania State Police say they will enforce closure orders
- Prosecutors: Washington man hid in child’s bedroom for a month while sexually abusing her
- Former Texas youth minister on Most Wanted List captured in Mexico