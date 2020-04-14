Columbia County reports 97 positive coronavirus cases

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Columbia County Department of Health is reporting as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14 that they have 97 positive cases of COVID-19.

Nine members of the community have passed away from COVID-19.

40 of the 97 cases have recovered while 10 remain hospitalized, with four in the ICU.

The county has received 762 test results, 101 residents are under mandatory quarantine and 23 are under precautionary quarantine. Nine residents are suspect but not tested cases.

