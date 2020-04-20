Columbia County reports its 12th coronavirus death in daily update

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County added one more community member to its coronavirus death toll on Monday.

Columbia County has conducted 120 positive tests of COVID-19 since the outbreak began. Of those, 54 have have recovered, meaning they tested positive, endured required isolation, and are well enough to be cleared of isolation.

There are currently 118 people under mandatory quarantine, 14 under precautionary quarantine, and two additional individuals the County considers suspected cases, who have not been tested.

Nine patients are currently hospitalized for coronavirus, with three in the ICU.

The County says it has received 912 test results from residents.

