Columbia County reports 1 new death in daily coronavirus update

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Columbia County reports the 32nd death of a resident due to the coronavirus since the outbreak began.

There have been 360 positive cases of COVID-19, with 189 of those cleared for recovery. Sixteen individuals are currently hospitalized, though none are the the ICU.

The county health department has administered over 4,000 tests to Columbia County residents. Currently, 68 residents are quarantined.

The population of Columbia County in 2010 was about 63,000. For the sake of comparison, Schenectady County, where there have been 29 deaths, had a 2010 population of nearly 155,000 2010. Finally, in Saratoga, a county with a 2010 population close to 220,000, they have had 15 residents die from coronavirus infections.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES