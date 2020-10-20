Columbia County outbreak only at one assisted living facility

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—As of Tuesday morning, the Ghent Assisted Living facility had 29 positive COVID-19 cases. Ten residents are hospitalized at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, with two in the ICU. Two workers have tested positive and are in quarantine.

Columbia County Director of Health Jack Mabb said they have possibly tracked the source to one of the infected workers, a housekeeper at Ghent Assisted Living. Mabb said they did not realize they were positive for the coronavirus. Both the housekeeper and their significant other, who works at Greene Correctional, tested positive, the Director said.

“We always get calls from people in the county when they see the spike on the website,” said Director Mabb during a phone interview Tuesday. “We had one positive community member this morning. The spread is low in the county; you should, of course, be concerned if have a family member in any adult home. The message I have for anyone who has family there is the home is doing everything they can to contain it.”

According to Mabb, there are no active cases at Pine Haven in Philmont, along with The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Barnwell in Valatie.

Mabb encourages everyone in the county to get a flu shot this season. The next testing date with an available flu shot is Thursday at the New Lebanon town hall parking lot from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

