Columbia County on COVID: ‘This spike is definitely a real thing’

COLUMBIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of Tuesday, July 20, the Columbia County Department of Health had recorded six new cases of COVID. Those cases, combined with six new cases recorded Monday, July 19, caused DOH Director Jack Mabb to say, “This spike is definitely a real thing.”

Even with the spike of cases, there are still no new hospitalizations, but one victim in their 20’s is “pretty sick.”

Also, 23 campers at Camp Pontiac in Copake have contracted the virus, said Director Mabb. 18 of

those that live closer to the camp have been sent home to quarantine, while five are in isolation on the camp

grounds. 65 people are being contact traced as a result of this outbreak and the DOH has staff onsite.

As of Monday, July 19, the Columbia County Department of Health had administered 10,817 first doses of the COVID vaccine and 9,355 of the second dose. The vaccine administered is Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.