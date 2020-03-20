Columbia County officials report first positive COVID-19 case

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Columbia County resident tested positive for COVID-19, Columbia County officials said in a release Friday morning.

The positive test was confirmed by New York State Department of Health. The person is under mandatory isolation at home.

“In conjunction with our Department of Health, Emergency Response and other departments, we have been working diligently to plan and prepare for our response to COVID-19 here in Columbia County, preparing for weeks for the inevitable case,” chairman Matt Murell said.

The county set up a website the community can access for COVID-19 related questions within the county: www.columbiacountynyhealth.com.

“Although there is a confirmed case in Columbia County, and patient confidentiality prevents specific details about the individual case, the risk to our community remains low,” said Public Health Director Jack Mabb. “However, it is more important than ever to be vigilant about proper hygiene to keep yourself and your family healthy and minimize the further spread of Coronavirus.

