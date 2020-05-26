Columbia County offers free walk-up coronavirus testing in Hudson

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Thanks to over $30,000 in private donations, Columbia County has over a thousand COVID-19 test kits with another thousand on order, according to Jack Mabb, director of health for Columbia County. With that many tests available, Wednesday, a walk-up testing site will be at the John L. Edwards Primary School from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you are interested in getting a test outside of Columbia County here is a link for more information.

Mabb says, “Nationally, minority communities are underrepresented in testing, and we want to make sure we give access to people in Hudson so that they can be tested and its an easy place they can get to, from anywhere in the city.”

COVID-19 testing will be held at the John L. Edwards school Wednesday and on June 2nd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This is a walk-up test site. If you do drive, you will be required to park your car in the school lot and walk over for testing. Testing will occur under the awning in front of the school.

Director Mabb says only 29 people had signed up as of this morning, and there are plenty of openings left. Register online or volunteers can sign you up at the school Wednesday.

Columbia County, as of Tuesday, has lost 32 residents to COVID-19. Three hundred and eighty-one people have tested positive and of those 145 are active. Seventy-three additional residents are on mandatory quarantine with three more on precautionary quarantine.

Two hundred and four of the 381 cases have recovered, 16 of the positive cases are hospitalized with one in the ICU.

