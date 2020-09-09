Columbia County nursing home opens to visitors

PHILMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Pine Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Philmont, closed their doors back in early March to visitors. John Kolenda, the administrator of Pine Haven, knew they had to do something for their residents. With the help of staff, facetime calls and window visits were implemented.

Pine Haven has two outdoor areas for family to meet with loved ones, two residents can meet loved ones in each for about 20 minutes.

Fran Sobel, a retired librarian, said her mother Ellen had a hard time with the technology. Her mom had difficulties understanding and communicating, she said.

Fran Sobel visits with her mom Ellen on September 9, 2020 at Pine Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

When Pine Haven opened up to visitors on August 24, Sobel was thrilled to sit out with her mom in the fresh air. Sobel said it had been six months since her mom was outside.

Sobel and her mom made friends on the staff at Pine Have before the closure. Now they all meet outside when Sobel visits.

“We talk about mom, mom interacts with them,” Sobel said. “It’s more a group visit than it had been when I was visiting mom, one on one before COVID.”

The visitations are by appointment only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for about 20 minutes each. A screening is required before visiting.

