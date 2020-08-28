Columbia County mobile COVID-19 testing clinic hours

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Columbia County Health Officials have released information on the upcoming walk-up/drive-up COVID-19 testing clinics. Three events have been scheduled in the coming weeks.

Walk-up:

preregistration is not required

Monday, August 31, 9-11 a.m. Walk-up Clinic on the sidewalk in front of John L. Edwards Elementary School in Hudson.

Tuesday, September 8, 9-11 a.m. Walk-up Clinic on the sidewalk in front of John L. Edwards Elementary School in Hudson.

Testing will be limited to 100 people each day.

Sunday, September 13, 9-11 a.m. Drive-thru clinic in Palatine Park in Germantown.

Testing will be limited to 100 people.

These tests will be nasopharyngeal swabs which are most useful to detect the virus in actively sick people. These are not antibody tests. The kits used at these testing sites are part of those purchased with the help of private donations to Columbia County.

Please make sure to bring a valid photo ID. A mask is required at all of the clinics.

It may take up to five days to receive the test results. Everyone who gets tested at the site will receive their results once they are processed by Wadsworth Laboratory in Albany, according to health officials.

After leaving the test site, symptomatic residents should go directly home for mandatory quarantine until results are shared with them. Essential workers should plan on quarantining outside of work and being extremely cautious around those they come into contact with.

