Columbia County man convicted of drug and firearms offences

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Columbia County man has been sentenced to 60 months in prison after being found guilty of drug and firearms offences.
In September 2018, Chatham resident Carlos Rivera admitted to posessing 479.5 grams of cocaine, including 79.5 grams of cocaine in his bathroom, and 400 grams of cocaine in his garage hidden in plastic containers that the he had magnetically attached to his car.
Officers also found a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition in the 43-year-olds bedroom, as well as $5,000 cash in his dresser.
Rivera has also been ordered to serve a period of six years of supervised release following his prison sentence, and must surrender the shotgun along with $7,000 in proceeds from his drug trafficking activity.
