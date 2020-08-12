Columbia County man convicted of drug and firearms offences

FILE – In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, D.C. An internet firm is ending the automated registration of website names that include words or phrases related to the COVID-19 pandemic, in an attempt to combat coronavirus-related fraud. Los Angeles-based Namecheap Inc. made the pledge after a federal judge in Texas on Sunday, March 22, 2020, ordered the takedown of a website the U.S. Department of Justice accused of stealing credit card information while offering fake coronavirus vaccine kits. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Columbia County man has been sentenced to 60 months in prison after being found guilty of drug and firearms offences.

In September 2018, Chatham resident Carlos Rivera admitted to posessing 479.5 grams of cocaine, including 79.5 grams of cocaine in his bathroom, and 400 grams of cocaine in his garage hidden in plastic containers that the he had magnetically attached to his car.

Officers also found a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition in the 43-year-olds bedroom, as well as $5,000 cash in his dresser.

Rivera has also been ordered to serve a period of six years of supervised release following his prison sentence, and must surrender the shotgun along with $7,000 in proceeds from his drug trafficking activity.

