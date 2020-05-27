Columbia County holds first of two walk-up testing clinics

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Wednesday, 40 people came to the John L. Edwards Primary School for the first of two walk-up testing clinics in the City of Hudson, says Director of Health for Columbia County Jack Mabb.
For Amal Shatara, a massage therapist, this was a chance to see if she is coronavirus free as she prepares to restart her business. While awaiting her test results, she plans to spend her time researching what new precautions she will have to implement to keep her clients safe.
Shatara says she feels safe in Columbia County with fewer cases. She states she has had fun enjoying the downtime but looks forward to going back to work.
Columbia County has identified duplicate confirmed cases, dropping the number from 381 to 379. The total number of deaths related to COVID-19 has remained at 32. The county has 140 active cases with 76 in mandatory quarantine and 19 in precautionary quarantine.
There have been 207 residents who have recovered. Seventeen positive cases are hospitalized at this time with one in the ICU.
For the latest information on COVID-19 and future testing sites go to the county’s website.
