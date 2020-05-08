Columbia County holds first drive up coronavirus testing

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Friday morning 100 Columbia County residents came to Columbia Greene Community College for their appointment to have a swab test performed, to see if they were carrying the coronavirus. This first drive-thru clinic was limited in size so the county could evaluate how they performed. The Wadsworth Lab also asked to keep the numbers low because the lab is running so many tests from area nursing homes.

Jack Mabb, Director of Public Health for Columbia County said Friday everything went very well. He said their biggest concern was having enough trained people to swab. Doctors, nurses, and physician’s assistants from Columbia Memorial Hospital were on hand giving the tests and training others to do the swabbing.

Irene, a Physician’s Assistant at Columbia Memorial hospital shows a test bag.

Once tested, residents were offered a three day supply of food, thanks to Catholic Charities of Columbia and Greene Counties.

Tammy and Mary from Catholic Charities of Columbia and Greene Counties load bags of donated food into the back of cars after the dries were tested for the coronavirus. One important item in the bag, toilet paper.

Once tested the person will have to stay quarantined until they get the results back. Mabb says they are driving the test to the Wadsworth lab Friday night.

The director is hoping to have more testing clinics in the upcoming weeks. Mabb and his department will have a walk-up clinic in the city of Hudson for anyone who would like to get tested and does not have a car.

