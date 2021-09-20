Columbia County holding Flu vaccine drive-thru clinics

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Department of Health has scheduled two community drive-thru clinics for the seasonal flu vaccine for all Columbia County residents ages two and up.

A separate online pre-registration is open for each clinic and pre-registration is required. If you do not register ahead of time, you cannot be vaccinated at that clinic. A separate registration form must be completed for each individual who is going to be vaccinated and a photo ID is required for each adult vaccinated.

To register for the clinic, go to the Columbia County Department of Health website, or see below.

Saturday, September 25

9:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m.

Roe Jan Library

Route 22, Hillsdale N.Y., 12529

Flu Clinic Regestration Forms



Saturday, October 2

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Columbia-Greene Community College Upper parking Lot

4400 Route 23, Hudson NY 12534

Flu Clinic Regestration Forms

If you are sick with any symptoms that are related to flu or COVID (fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, chills, new loss of taste or smell, or extreme headache), do not come to the drive-thru clinic. Call your primary care doctor or call the Columbia County Department of Health office at 518-828-3358 for further guidance.

If you do not have access to the internet you can call the drive-thru influenza clinic registration message line at 518-828-3358 extension 1310. Leave your name and phone number and a staff member will contact you to complete your registration.

The high dose (or senior) flu vaccination will not be offered at drive-thru clinics. There is a limited supply of senior flu vaccine available by appointment at the Health Department. Call (518) 828-3358 to schedule.