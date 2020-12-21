Columbia County Health Director expects to see even larger COVID-19 surge after Holidays

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)—For the last ten to twelve days, Columbia County Director of Health Jack Mabb said they had seen a spike in COVID cases from Thanksgiving. Director Mabb fears with Christmas coming, that surge will increase.

“I think that based upon our numbers right now, I’ve been predicting we’ll hit 50 or 60 cases,” Mabb said. “Because Christmas and New Year’s are more prolonged holidays.”

Last Tuesday’s testing clinic at the A. B. Shaw firehouse in Claverack saw 115 tests given, and out of that, the county saw positive results.

According to Mabb, the school nurses’ demonstration on how to give a COVID-19 test was very positive. The director said they were able to decrease some of the fear the nurses had.

Mabb hopes to start getting vaccines for the EMS responders in his county by late January.

Director Mabb decided that the A. B. Shaw firehouse would not work for future vaccinations when available in the county. On January 5, at the next testing, the County Health Department will look at the fire training center at Commerce Park just off Route 9H, south of the Columbia County Airport.

Daily reporting numbers posted to the Columbia County Health Department website have been delayed due to last week’s snowstorm and the building having to be closed due to COVID-19.