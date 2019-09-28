Columbia County: Father, son airlifted to hospital after being run over by farm tractor

Claverack, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A father and his son are in critical, but stable coniditon after being seriously injured by a farm tractor Saturday afternoon.

Columbia County Sheriff David Bartlett reported that at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, deputy sheriff’s, Greenport Police Department, Greenport Fire Department and Greenport Rescue Squad were dispatched by Columbia County 911 to the Jutkofsky Farm located at #301 Route 23B in the Town of Claverack.

Courtesy: Columbia County Sheriff’s Department.

Bernard Jutkofsky, 86, operated an International Harvester 1066 farm tractor towing a brush hog to mow the lawn on the property. He briefly stopped mowing, shut the tractor off and exited the tractor cab. When he went to re-start the tractor from the ground near the engine, the tractor was still in gear and began to roll.

Jutkofsky and his son Jay, 48, were run over by the tractor.

Both were airlifted and sent to Albany Medical Center. They are listed in critical, but stable condition at this time with internal injuries.

Investigating for the Sheriff’s Office were Lieutenant Wayne Lopez, Sr. Investigator Mark Dunspaugh, Investigator Ian Boehme, Sergeant Brian Molinski, Sergeant Peter Grzeskow, Deputy Timothy Gladwin, Deputy Daniel Keyser, and Deputy John Sullivan.