Columbia County drive-thru flu vaccine clinics scheduled

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
fluvaccine_631285

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The County Department of Health has received the seasonal flu vaccine and scheduled its first two community drive-thru clinics for all residents ages 2 and up, who would like a flu shot.

Pre-registration is required to be vaccinated at that clinic by going to the Columbia County Department of Health website at www.columbiacountynyhealth.com.

A separate registration form must be completed for each individual, and a Photo ID is required for each adult vaccinated.

Drive-thru clinic dates & location:

Saturday, September 25, 2021
9:00 AM- 11:00 AM
Roe Jan Library
Route 22 Hillsdale NY 12529

Saturday, October 2, 2021
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Columbia-Greene Community College Upper parking Lot
4400 Route 23, Hudson NY 12534

Most insurance plans are accepted, If you are uninsured or underinsured you may be eligible for a lower fee or a no fee for the flu vaccine. All others are expected to pay a fee of $42.00 for the flu vaccine

If you are experiencing any symptoms associated with flu or COVID-19 illness, please DO NOT come to the drive-thru clinic; call your primary care doctor or our office at 518-828-3358 for further guidance.

