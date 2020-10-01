Columbia County Democratic Committee accused of ‘fraudulently misrepresenting absentee mailing’

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Columbia County Democratic Committee has been accused of voter fraud by the county’s Republican election commissioner. Commissioner Kelly Miller-Simmons has filed a complaint alleging the committee misused mail indicia and fraudulently misrepresented an absentee mailing that did not come from the Columbia County Board of Elections.

Miller-Simmons said she heard of the mailing list late Friday after already receiving calls from voters who had received the mailing after already requesting an absentee ballot. She went on to describe the mailing as “a deliberate effort to mislead voters.”

“I received a copy of the mailing. It was an envelope addressed to Democratic voters with a return address in the corner from the Columbia County Board of Elections. It used the “Official Election Mail Authorized by the US Postal Service” indicia authorized by the Post Office for official election mail only. It contains a pre-filled State of New York absentee ballot application with a return envelope to the County Board of Elections. I feel that it was clearly meant to mislead voters into believing it was official mail from the Columbia County Board of Elections.” Commissioner Miller-Simmons.

The Columbia County board of elections would also like to highlight that the mailing in question did not come from them, they did not approve the mailing nor give permission for their address to be used.

The Columbia County Democratic Committee has been contacted for comment.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

LATEST STORIES