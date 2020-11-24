Columbia County COVID update for Nov. 24

News
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Columbia County Department of Health, 12 new COVID cases were reported on Tuesday. The total number of active cases sits at 66. The New York State COVID Dashboard shows a 7-day rolling infection rate average of 2.3% for the county.

To date there have been 940 positive cases. Of those 940 cases, 829 people have made a full recovery.

There are 16 people being treated for the virus in the hospital, with three of those cases in the ICU. The county has reported 45 COVID related deaths since the pandemic began.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report