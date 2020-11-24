Columbia County COVID update for Nov. 24

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Columbia County Department of Health, 12 new COVID cases were reported on Tuesday. The total number of active cases sits at 66. The New York State COVID Dashboard shows a 7-day rolling infection rate average of 2.3% for the county.
To date there have been 940 positive cases. Of those 940 cases, 829 people have made a full recovery.
There are 16 people being treated for the virus in the hospital, with three of those cases in the ICU. The county has reported 45 COVID related deaths since the pandemic began.
