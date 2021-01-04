Columbia County COVID update for 1/4

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)–The Department of Health for Columbia County reports the death toll in the county has risen to 51 as of 3 p.m. Monday, January 4. Total cases in the county have reached 1,774, with 271 active cases.

There are 333 in mandatory quarantine and 30 county residents are hospitalized. One resident is in the ICU at this time.

The 7-day infection rate according to New York State for Columbia County is 6.9%.