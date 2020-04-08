Columbia County coronavirus update

Live Now
COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said Wednesday there have been 76 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since testing began. Of those 76 cases, 31 people have been cleared of the virus.

They say 6 of the positive cases are hospitalized, 2 of those are in the ICU. There are 80 people are under mandatory quarantine and 19 under precautionary quarantine.

