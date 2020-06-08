Breaking News
Large rally being held in Clifton Park
Houston holding 6-hour public viewing of George Floyd’s casket

Columbia County coronavirus update, two more deaths

HUDSON, N.Y.(NEWS10)–Columbia County is sad to report the loss of two more residents, bringing the county death toll from COVID-19 to 36. Out of 6,174 PCR test results, the county has 402 positive cases.

As of Monday, there are 34 active cases, with 28 in mandatory quarantine. Ten county residents are in precautionary quarantine, while eleven positive cases are hospitalized. None are in the ICU.

