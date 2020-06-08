HUDSON, N.Y.(NEWS10)–Columbia County is sad to report the loss of two more residents, bringing the county death toll from COVID-19 to 36. Out of 6,174 PCR test results, the county has 402 positive cases.
As of Monday, there are 34 active cases, with 28 in mandatory quarantine. Ten county residents are in precautionary quarantine, while eleven positive cases are hospitalized. None are in the ICU.
