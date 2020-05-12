Columbia County coronavirus update, two more deaths reported

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New data released on Tuesday show that there has been two more coronavirus related deaths in Columbia County bringing the total to 24. There are seven people being treated in the hospital for COVID-19.

There have been 328 accumulative cases in the county since testing began, 136 people have been cleared of the virus. 177 residents are under mandatory quarantine and 11 are under precautionary quarantine.

