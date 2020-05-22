Columbia County coronavirus update, two more deaths reported

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials released new data Friday afternoon showing that there have been two more deaths reported in the county. There have been 31 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

The data shows that there have been 360 total cases since testing began. Of those 360 cases, 188 people have been cleared of the virus.

There are 61 additional residents on mandatory quarantine and three residents on precautionary quarantine. There have been 3,961 test results returned to the county.

There are 17 people being treated in the hospital, one of those cases are in the ICU.

