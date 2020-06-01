Columbia County coronavirus update Monday, June 1

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Columbia County reported 34 residents have died from the coronavirus as of 3 p.m. Monday, June 1. The county has had 390 confirmed cases of which 114 are still active.

Thirty-six residents are on mandatory quarantine, seven are on precautionary quarantine.

The county has received the results for 4,679 residents. Another 1,243 residents have had the antibody testing. There are still 18 diagnosed residents hospitalized, with one is in the ICU.

Testing is available Tuesday, June 2 at John L. Edwards 360 State St, Hudson, NY 12534 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information visit the county’s website.

