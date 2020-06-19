Columbia County coronavirus update Friday, June 19

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)- There remain 31 active cases of coronavirus in Columbia County as of Friday, June 19. To date, there have been 427 confirmed cases in the county, with 359 recoveries.

Thirty-seven county residents have died from the virus. Eleven of the 31 active cases are hospitalized but none are in the intensive care unit.

