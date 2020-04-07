Columbia County coronavirus update, fourth death recorded

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Officials said on Tuesday a fourth person has died in the county due to complications from COVID-19. There have been 72 accumulative cases in the county since testing began. Of those 72 cases, 28 have been cleared of the virus.

There are 4 patients in the hospital with one of those people in the ICU. 80 residents are under mandatory quarantine and 21 under precautionary quarantine. There are eight suspected cases in the county that have not been tested yet.

